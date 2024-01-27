Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,878 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $55.44. 5,273,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

