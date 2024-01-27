Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after acquiring an additional 262,306 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after acquiring an additional 199,875 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after acquiring an additional 195,728 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $57.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,795.80. 382,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,944. The firm has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,799.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,600.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,390.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

