IDOX (LON:IDOX) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

IDOX Price Performance

Shares of IDOX stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 66.40 ($0.84). The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86. IDOX has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 71 ($0.90). The firm has a market cap of £302.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.92.

Get IDOX alerts:

About IDOX

(Get Free Report)

See Also

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates in two segments, Public Sector Software and Engineering Information Management. It offers on-premise and cloud software solutions for the management of planning, building control, land charges and gazetteer managements, estates, street numbering, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.