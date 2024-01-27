IDOX (LON:IDOX) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.
IDOX Price Performance
Shares of IDOX stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 66.40 ($0.84). The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86. IDOX has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 71 ($0.90). The firm has a market cap of £302.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.92.
About IDOX
