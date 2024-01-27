IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

IDEX (NYSE:IEXFree Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $214.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.67.

IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.15. 280,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,692. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. IDEX has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $240.15.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 43.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

