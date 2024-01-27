Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Up 78.8% in January

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the December 31st total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CDMGF remained flat at $37.00 during trading hours on Friday. Icade has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $52.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99.

As a commercial property investor (portfolio worth 7.7bn on a full consolidation basis as of 06/30/2023) and a developer of residential and commercial properties as well as public amenities (2022 economic revenue of 1.3bn), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint.

