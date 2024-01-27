Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Up 78.8% in January

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the December 31st total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Icade Price Performance
Shares of CDMGF remained flat at $37.00 during trading hours on Friday. Icade has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $52.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99.
About Icade
