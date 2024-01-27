iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$104.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iA Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$71.25.

iA Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:IAG traded down C$0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$90.93. The stock had a trading volume of 126,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,751. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$77.61 and a 12 month high of C$93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.35. The company has a market cap of C$9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.12. iA Financial had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of C($734.00) million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 10.7201889 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Insider Transactions at iA Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$591,521.45. In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.50, for a total transaction of C$442,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$591,521.45. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,087. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

