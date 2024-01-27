HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Up 5.5%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 564,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,757,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

HUYA Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $763.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. HUYA’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EWA LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

