HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $600.00 at Barclays

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $475.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $590.77.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $588.74. 198,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $539.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $334.78 and a 12-month high of $599.65. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.54 and a beta of 1.66.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

