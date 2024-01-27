Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250,176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $172,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Hubbell by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUBB traded down $4.83 on Friday, hitting $328.99. The company had a trading volume of 375,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,110. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.14.

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

