Hub Group Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, January 29th (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) are set to split before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, January 29th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, January 29th.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $92.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.67. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hub Group from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hub Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,091,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,887,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

