Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Director Sells $70,507.50 in Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Williams sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $70,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HHH traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.57. 95,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.53. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.42 and a twelve month high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $268.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,017,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

