Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Director Sells $70,507.50 in Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Williams sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $70,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE HHH traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.57. 95,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.53. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.42 and a twelve month high of $89.58.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $268.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HHH
About Howard Hughes
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Howard Hughes
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.