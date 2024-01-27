Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,972.50 ($25.06).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.32) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,900 ($24.14) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,587.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,813.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,949.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,614.50 ($20.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,222 ($28.23).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

