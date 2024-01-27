HI Price Down 8.8% This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $201,798.30 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HI has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00017501 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00020821 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,814.96 or 0.99975815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011174 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.00209503 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 291.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,082,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00071586 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $215,697.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

