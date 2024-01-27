Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,801,000. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in Hess in the third quarter worth $107,806,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at $95,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth about $65,437,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.26. 2,682,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,106. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.53.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

