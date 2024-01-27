Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $19,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 67,055.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $109,932,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,288,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.20. The company had a trading volume of 809,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,367. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

