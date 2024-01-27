Head to Head Survey: Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) & The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF)

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) and Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Berkeley Group and Cavco Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Berkeley Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cavco Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cavco Industries has a consensus price target of $364.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.80%. Given Cavco Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cavco Industries is more favorable than The Berkeley Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

45.9% of The Berkeley Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Cavco Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cavco Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Berkeley Group and Cavco Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A Cavco Industries 10.22% 19.60% 14.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Berkeley Group and Cavco Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A $2.62 19.75 Cavco Industries $2.14 billion 1.28 $240.55 million $22.10 14.86

Cavco Industries has higher revenue and earnings than The Berkeley Group. Cavco Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Berkeley Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cavco Industries beats The Berkeley Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

About Cavco Industries

(Get Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands. It also produces park model RVs; vacation cabins; and factory-built commercial structures, including apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for the United States military troops. In addition, the company produces various modular homes, which include single and multi-section ranch, split-level, and Cape Cod style homes, as well as two- and three-story homes, and multi-family units. Further, it provides conforming and non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of various brands of factory-built homes sold by company-owned retail stores, as well as various independent distributors, builders, communities, and developers. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. It distributes its products through a network of independent and company-owned retailers, planned community operators, and residential developers. Cavco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.