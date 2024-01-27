Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sees Large Volume Increase

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 262 shares.The stock last traded at $36.00 and had previously closed at $34.89.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $569.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.