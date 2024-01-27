Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sees Large Volume Increase

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 262 shares.The stock last traded at $36.00 and had previously closed at $34.89.
Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $569.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.33.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
