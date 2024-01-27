Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $6.10. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 1,519,625 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HMY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $1,723,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

