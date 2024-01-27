Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 517.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRBR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. 39,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,174. Harbor Diversified has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $90.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter. Harbor Diversified had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%.

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

