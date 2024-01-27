Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Lowered to $47.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s current price.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,801,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,262,099. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 47.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after buying an additional 36,640,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $853,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,759,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.