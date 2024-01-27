GSK (NYSE:GSK) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,565.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,061,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,090. GSK has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSK by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in GSK by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in GSK by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

