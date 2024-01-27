Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BMBOY remained flat at $16.86 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 517. Grupo Bimbo has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
