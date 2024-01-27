Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMBOY remained flat at $16.86 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 517. Grupo Bimbo has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.