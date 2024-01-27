Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.12

Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 351288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Grindr Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Grindr alerts:

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter. Grindr had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 40.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Grindr news, Director George Raymond Zage III purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $447,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,925,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Grindr in the first quarter worth about $65,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Grindr during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grindr during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Grindr during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindr during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.