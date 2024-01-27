Grin (GRIN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.36 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $9.23 million and $1.36 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,848.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00160421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.94 or 0.00582913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00057461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.00384210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.20 or 0.00172531 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000557 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

