Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$42.00 at National Bankshares

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.78.

Shares of TSE GWO traded up C$0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 643,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,777. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$34.06 and a 12 month high of C$44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a current ratio of 25.47 and a quick ratio of 22.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.76.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.37 billion during the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1481123 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

In other news, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$3,689,456.40. In other news, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$3,689,456.40. Also, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 37,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total transaction of C$1,575,969.33. Insiders have sold a total of 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,863 over the last three months. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

