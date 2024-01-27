Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) PT Lowered to $57.00

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GSBC

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.79. 15,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,776. The company has a market cap of $646.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $61.94.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Southern Bancorp

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.