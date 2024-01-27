Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Director Thomas J. Carlson Sells 5,000 Shares

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GSBC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $646.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.94. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $61.94.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,602,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GSBC

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.