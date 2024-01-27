Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.83%.
Insider Activity at Gran Tierra Energy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gran Tierra Energy
- What is a Dividend King?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.