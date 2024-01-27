Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Insider Activity at Gran Tierra Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $35,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,986.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

