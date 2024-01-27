Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,172,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

