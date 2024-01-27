Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.68

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 299274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $156.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 390,850 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

