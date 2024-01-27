Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.17

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 35124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogoro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Gogoro Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Gogoro Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gogoro by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gogoro in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Gogoro in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gogoro during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

Featured Articles

