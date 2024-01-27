GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GDDY. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.74. 886,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,092. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.07. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.10.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at $16,173,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,550,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.