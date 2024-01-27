GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GFS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.94.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

GFS stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,427. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.73. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

