GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CFO Brian G. Robins Sells 75,000 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $5,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,457,057. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $69.41 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.13.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. FMR LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 80.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTLB shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

