Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

GNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Gentex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Gentex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Gentex Stock Up 6.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 13.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in Gentex by 2.3% in the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 258,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,786,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,789,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $33.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.