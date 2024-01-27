General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Barclays

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GM. Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.24.

Get General Motors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

General Motors Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,190,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,242,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.