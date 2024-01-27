General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $23,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.49. General Electric has a one year low of $79.47 and a one year high of $132.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

