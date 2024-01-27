General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $265.70 and last traded at $265.05, with a volume of 202882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.18.

GD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.38.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

