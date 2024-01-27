Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives $61.76 Average PT from Analysts

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.76.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of FUTU opened at $48.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74. Futu has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.72 million. Futu had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 43.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Futu will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Futu by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

