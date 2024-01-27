Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the December 31st total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 360.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 37,162 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Price Performance

BHAT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.07. 59,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,799. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

