FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the second quarter valued at $8,155,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 469,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 151,857 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 169,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 139,326 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the second quarter worth approximately $5,675,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 1,534.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 135,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 126,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FJUN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,674 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $532.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

