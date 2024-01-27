Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.61

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.61 and last traded at $48.94, with a volume of 124883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Forward Air Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.30%. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Forward Air by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

