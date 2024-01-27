Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FWRD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.86.

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.55. 404,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average is $73.52. Forward Air has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Forward Air by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 279,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 178,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter worth $91,700,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter worth $2,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

