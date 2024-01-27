Forum Financial Management LP Sells 1,101 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $36,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CL stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.83. 8,668,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,286,617. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $83.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

