Forum Financial Management LP Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,943. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.52 and a 200-day moving average of $234.39.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.38.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

