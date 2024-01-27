Forum Financial Management LP Purchases Shares of 73 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $16.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,519.60. 209,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,785. The stock has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,384.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,144.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,331.23 and a twelve month high of $3,669.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,555.62.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

