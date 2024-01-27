Forum Financial Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,779 ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 391.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 108.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 979,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,094. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.47. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

