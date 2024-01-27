Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 330 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,057 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,287,169. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

