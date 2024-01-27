Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,349 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Rivian Automotive stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. 25,645,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,870,479. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

