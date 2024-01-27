Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $214,000 Investment in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Forum Financial Management LP owned 0.12% of Bit Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bit Digital by 192.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter worth $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 123.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the first quarter worth $43,000. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Bit Digital from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Bit Digital Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of Bit Digital stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.80. 7,259,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,867,665. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $230.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 4.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 203.39% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Bit Digital

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

Further Reading

